Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date confirmed as Prince William pays loving tribute - live updates
The Royal Family have confirmed the details relating to the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.
The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am, the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk has announced.
Elsewhere Prince William has paid a loving tribute to his ‘Grannie’.
He said: “It will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Last updated: Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 19:04
Key Events
- Royal Mail to suspend services on day of Queen’s funeral
- Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off will go ahead as planned on Tuesday.
- King Charles III proclaimed to nation as new head of state
Princes William and Harry unite to view floral tributes
Prince William and Prince Harry joined by the Duchesses of Cornwall and Sussex have united to view the hundreds of floral tributes left by well wishers outside Windsor Castle.
People of Leeds pay tribute
The people of Leeds have gathered to lay floral tributes following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
'She was mother of the world': People of Leeds gather to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Royal Family confirm funeral date
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.
Prince William pays tribute
“It will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real”
Royal Family view floral tributes
Members of the Royal Family still present at Balmoral Castle have been viewing the hundreds of floral tributes left by well wishers following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.
Great British Bake Off
Channel 4 has confirmed that the Great British Bake Off will go ahead as planned on Tuesday.
It comes as many British TV channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules during a period of mourning for the Queen.
King Charles III proclaimed to nation as new head of state
The nation's new monarch King Charles III has been formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.
Charles's role as King and the name he will use was confirmed during a meeting of the Accession Council attended by privy councillors at St James's Palace in London.
Following tradition, the new King was missing from proceedings and did not witness senior figures from national life including the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister taking part in the ceremony.
Broadcast cameras were allowed into the historic event giving the world a first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries - and one of the first changes to convention instigated by the new King.
More than 200 privy councillors - a group of mostly senior politicians past and present, some members of the monarchy and other national figures - were present to hear the Clerk of the Council read the Accession Proclamation.
The new monarch became King the moment his mother died, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a sovereign - usually within 24 hours.