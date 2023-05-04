A community gardening group is to hold a giant weed pulling marathon to raise over £2,000 to help feed local people.

Kirkstall Valley Farm CSE aims to swell funds towards its £2,500 target to help provide a second poly-tunnel, ready for planting in September, from the event on Saturday May 27, 10.30-3.30pm.

Volunteer co-ordinator at KVF, Jenny Lawrence, said: “We are growing vegetables over three acres to supply up to 100 veg boxes every week.

"We need to get a second large tunnel up to make the project self financing, and better able to serve our community both with veg and with opportunity for community development.

"There are so many reasons why joining in with an outdoor community activity is good for us, so we want to do more of that for our local community.”

The weeding challenge, on a field at the Kirkstall farm, is open to to individuals or groups to join in for a morning or afternoon.

Jenny added: “Everyone gets a certificate, and rumour has it there may be some prizes for the longest weed root, the most crates of weeds in an hour, the speediest hoer.

Anyone taking part go to the farm’s gofundme page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/318qjh98y0 and ask friends and family to sponsor.

On the day there will be drinks a BBQ lunch, bring and buy plant, produce and craft stall and a family friendly activity zone.

Go to BookWhen/KVDT for a lunch ticket. https://bookwhen.com/kvdt/e/ev-s8tb-20230527103000