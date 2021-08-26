Pudsey pub owners thank residents after £3,000 raised in just one day for charity

The Royal Hotel on Station Street held an Armed Forces Day themed event after kitting out the beer garden and exterior of the pub with poppies and flags.

The free event included a raffle and BBQ among other activities.

Live bands also played into the night.

Owners Carrie and Angie Holt said they were also given a barrel of beer from Coors, Carlsberg and Diagio to help raise funds for their chosen charities - The Royal British Legion and the SSAFA.

Carrie, 49, said: "Thank you to SSAFA and Royal British Legion.

"Of course, a thank you to all of you guys that braved the rain to join us.

"And finally, thank you to all the staff and people behind the scenes that make it all possible."

Speaking to the YEP, Carrie said her manager Frankie Reid did "a great job" at helping to organise and run the day.

Despite inclement weather, Carrie said the day was a huge success.

She added: "Shame about the weather as it would have been a lot more, but we’re really happy with what we raised."