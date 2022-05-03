Pudsey Park set to be completely transformed with new equipment installed as £260,000 works start next week

Recent complaints by Pudsey residents about the state of the play park - with run down facilities and old equipment - led councillors in the area to share the plans for a transformation of the park earlier this year.

The park is one of the most popular and most visited across Leeds.

A £260,000 planned refurbishment is now set to commence - with the park expected to close from May 9 "until further notice".

The improvements have been made possible from Section 106 funding.

The funding comes from developers who have built properties in the area.

Plans for the park include new swings, a new roundabouts and climbing tower.

All of the current equipment in the park with the exception of the spider web will be replaced with new designs due to deterioration, it was confirmed.

The new designs will all be implemented within the same space as the park currently occupies - following a potential move last year which was declined.

Pudsey residents took to social media to share their excitement at the work getting underway.