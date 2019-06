Staff and swimmers dived right into the birthday celebrations when Pudsey Leisure Centre turned 90 last week.

More than 70 over 50s took part in a tea dance with music by Anchor swing band and refreshments, courtesy of Coun Simon Seary, while the younger guests enjoyed synchronised swimming displays, diving camps, parent and tot swimming, a disability swim gala, swim fit and a swimming pool cake. The centre’s youth project Breeze also performed a dance display and organised arts and crafts.