Pudsey Juniors Football Club successful in application to level slope pitch in park

Pudsey Juniors Football Club made the application to improve the pitch to the rear end of Queens Park in the town.

The club is now set to re-grade and level the existing football pitch, which currently sits on a slope.

A trio of storage units have also been approved - one of which will be used by the club to store equipment, the second as a base to maintain the pitches and a third welfare unit which will contain food facilities and a toilet.

The rear pitch on Queens Park will be levelled with new facilities according to the plans

The application was first made in May according to the planning website.

The club has been coaching youngsters through to open age for more than 40 years in Pudsey.