Pudsey Juniors Football Club successful in application to level slope pitch in park
A leading junior football club in Leeds has been successful in its application to level a sloped pitch and create new facilities for its players.
Pudsey Juniors Football Club made the application to improve the pitch to the rear end of Queens Park in the town.
The club is now set to re-grade and level the existing football pitch, which currently sits on a slope.
A trio of storage units have also been approved - one of which will be used by the club to store equipment, the second as a base to maintain the pitches and a third welfare unit which will contain food facilities and a toilet.
The application was first made in May according to the planning website.
The club has been coaching youngsters through to open age for more than 40 years in Pudsey.
Approving the planning application - available to view by clicking here - a planning officer said: "The proposals are not considered to have a significant detrimental impact on neighbouring residential amenity nor the character or appearance of the Pudsey Conservation Area.”