Pudsey house fire: Hero firefighters rescue woman from bedroom window after Leeds house fire

Hero firefighters have rescued a Pudsey woman from her bedroom window after a house fire in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 24th June 2022, 8:59 am

The incident took place yesterday morning (June 23) at approximately 7.51am at Highfield Crescent, Pudsey.

One woman was rescued by fire crews using a ladder.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.

Fire survival guidance was given by fire control to the caller until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from Stanningley and two pumps from Bradford attended the blaze.

