The incident took place yesterday morning (June 23) at approximately 7.51am at Highfield Crescent, Pudsey.
One woman was rescued by fire crews using a ladder.
Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.
Fire survival guidance was given by fire control to the caller until firefighters arrived.
Firefighters from Stanningley and two pumps from Bradford attended the blaze.