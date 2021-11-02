Public 'extremely generous' during Leeds Poppy Day as armed forces collect in city

More than 50 serving members of the armed forces joined veterans and dozens of volunteers from city businesses to take part in street collections on Tuesday (Nov 2) to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Appeal.

Shoppers gave generously during the appeal day which saw every collector carry a contactless terminal so people could use their phones and bank cards to donate.

It is the first time contactless payments have been used on the annual Leeds Poppy Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gus Cunningham from RAF Leeming is pictured at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre. Photo: Simon Hulme

Angus O'Donnell, RBL community fundraiser for Leeds District, said: "They really made a massive difference because they are so convenient and made a big contribution to fundraising on the day.

"It was absolutely fantastic. People were more than generous.

"A lot of the tins have come back light, but the only reason for that is they are full of notes!

"People were more than happy to give. People were saying they were happy to see the volunteers out in the community again.

Members of the armed forces supporting Leeds Poppy Day. Photo: Simon Hulme.

"The people of Leeds were very supportive. It is something we appreciate. The Leeds public have always been extremely generous.

“After last year’s Poppy Appeal was affected by the pandemic, we are delighted to bring back Leeds City Poppy Day in 2021, our centenary year.

"The support from the Leeds public is phenomenal – it’s always great to see so many people wearing their poppies with pride, knowing the money they donate will make a huge difference to the lives of so many people in our armed forces community."

A military band played throughout the day at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre.

Gus Cunningham from RAF Leeming is pictured at the Trinity Leeds shopping centre. Photo: Simon Hulme

Collectors visited Leeds Station, shopping centres and office blocks across the city to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

City Poppy Days are the Royal British Legion’s annual fundraising collection days supported by members of the armed forces, all on behalf of the Poppy Appeal.