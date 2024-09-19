Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new community allotment offering local people the ability to grow their own food is opening in Leeds this weekend.

Roots Allotments, a provider of shared spaces for local food production, has partnered with a pair of local farmers in Garforth to create “Providence Pastures”, a space providing education, equipment and tools for people who want to grow their own food.

With around 75 percent of the over 200 allotments already claimed, the site will officially open off Selby Road in Garforth on Saturday, September 21, with a grand opening ceremony between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roots Allotments is opening "Providence Pastures" in Garforth this weekend. | Roots Allotments

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with an official ribbon cutting, Roots founder Ed Morrison will be doing a live “No Dig Demo”, a technique utilised to build soil health. There is also a separate Plug Plant party going on as those who have claimed their allotments collect their first plants.

Roots is also hosting a fundraiser and a raffle for its local charity partner.

On announcing the new allotment spaces earlier this year, Mr Morrison said: “Allotments give local people the platform to grow nutritional, chemical-free fruit and vegetables, at a time when we are so dependent on supermarket produce and international imports.

“Just as important is the opportunity to get outdoors, be part of a bigger community and to grow alongside nature. Despite the many benefits, access to council allotments – particularly in larger cities, has become near impossible as the cost pressures on councils increase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is great to be able to provide local people with the access to allotments that they so eagerly desire.

“We have been really encouraged by the interest we have had, and we’re grateful for the support of fantastic local farmers, in what should be a mutually beneficial relationship for the community and the farmers at a time when UK farmers face considerable pressure financially and from supermarkets.”

Providence Pastures is located on Selby Road, Garforth, Leeds LS25 2AG and will officially open on Saturday, September 21, between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Tickets for the opening ceremony are free, and can be secured here.