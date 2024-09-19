Providence Pastures, Garforth: New allotments for local people to grow their own food opening this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Roots Allotments, a provider of shared spaces for local food production, has partnered with a pair of local farmers in Garforth to create “Providence Pastures”, a space providing education, equipment and tools for people who want to grow their own food.
With around 75 percent of the over 200 allotments already claimed, the site will officially open off Selby Road in Garforth on Saturday, September 21, with a grand opening ceremony between 11.30am and 2.30pm.
Along with an official ribbon cutting, Roots founder Ed Morrison will be doing a live “No Dig Demo”, a technique utilised to build soil health. There is also a separate Plug Plant party going on as those who have claimed their allotments collect their first plants.
Roots is also hosting a fundraiser and a raffle for its local charity partner.
On announcing the new allotment spaces earlier this year, Mr Morrison said: “Allotments give local people the platform to grow nutritional, chemical-free fruit and vegetables, at a time when we are so dependent on supermarket produce and international imports.
“Just as important is the opportunity to get outdoors, be part of a bigger community and to grow alongside nature. Despite the many benefits, access to council allotments – particularly in larger cities, has become near impossible as the cost pressures on councils increase.”
He added: “It is great to be able to provide local people with the access to allotments that they so eagerly desire.
“We have been really encouraged by the interest we have had, and we’re grateful for the support of fantastic local farmers, in what should be a mutually beneficial relationship for the community and the farmers at a time when UK farmers face considerable pressure financially and from supermarkets.”
Providence Pastures is located on Selby Road, Garforth, Leeds LS25 2AG and will officially open on Saturday, September 21, between 11.30am and 2.30pm.
Tickets for the opening ceremony are free, and can be secured here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.