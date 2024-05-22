Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new documentary has been released, exposing the impact of the housing crisis on people in their 20s and 30s.

Project Peter Pan, launched by the Yorkshire Evening Post and its sister titles, is a campaign to give a voice to the “lost generation” unable to afford housing in the run-up to the general election.

Frozen out of the housing ladder and stuck in a rental cycle often in substandard accommodation, many are in debt and facing impossible decisions.

A new documentary explores the impact of the housing crisis on young renters across the UK (Photo by James Hardisty)

A new documentary on Shots! TV explores the issues that people face up and down the country, and can be watched on the channel’s website.

It comes as a Leeds woman who was trapped in the cycle of renting has told of sky-high fees that made it feel "impossible" to save for a house deposit.

Sophia Harris, 35, described the challenging obstacles faced by renters, including trying to scrape together savings with exorbitant rental costs, huge deposits for homes and the hidden costs like lawyer’s fees.

