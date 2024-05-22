Project Peter Pan: New documentary exposes the impact of the housing crisis on young UK renters
Project Peter Pan, launched by the Yorkshire Evening Post and its sister titles, is a campaign to give a voice to the “lost generation” unable to afford housing in the run-up to the general election.
Frozen out of the housing ladder and stuck in a rental cycle often in substandard accommodation, many are in debt and facing impossible decisions.
A new documentary on Shots! TV explores the issues that people face up and down the country, and can be watched on the channel’s website.
It comes as a Leeds woman who was trapped in the cycle of renting has told of sky-high fees that made it feel "impossible" to save for a house deposit.
Sophia Harris, 35, described the challenging obstacles faced by renters, including trying to scrape together savings with exorbitant rental costs, huge deposits for homes and the hidden costs like lawyer’s fees.
As part of Project Peter Pan, we’ve also spoken to a Leeds housing expert on the hidden costs and moving fees that you need to be aware of - costs that many would-be first-time buyers aren’t prepared for.
