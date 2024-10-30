Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has been given a behind-the-scenes tour of a Leeds bedmaking factory.

The royal visit at Harrison Spinks’ facility in Beeston earlier today (October 30) saw the manufacturer pick up a prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development.

The Princess Royal began her tour at the bedmaker’s farm in York, where she met the team along with the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropne.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at the Harrison Spinks Farm. | Harrison Spinks/Umpf

She was told about the farm’s award-winning Wensleydale sheep, and its use of hemp and flax in luxury mattress fillings.

The Princess Royal was later taken on a tour of the Leeds manufacturing site on Westland Road with the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson CBE.

They were able to watch a live demonstration of traditional hand-stitching, tape edging and tufting techniques, which the business has been championing for 180 years.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal speaking with representatives from Harrison Spinks, including Chairman Simon Spinks. | Harrison Spinks/Umpf

Simon Spinks, Chairman of Harrison Spinks, said: “We are deeply honoured and grateful to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our farm and factory today, and thank her for taking the time to learn about our sustainable practices, meeting with our hard-working team, and presenting us with the King’s Award for Sustainable Development, which is an incredible privilege.

“This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation at every stage of production, from our farm to the final product.

“As a family business, we take so much pride in leading the industry towards a more responsible future, and we remain dedicated to making a positive impact on our local communities and the environment.”

He added: “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, so The Princess Royal presenting us with this incredible award and taking the time to learn how we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what it means to be a sustainable business, has been a really special day for our entire team.”

The news comes shortly after Harrison Spinks was awarded the title of Bed Manufacturer of the Year at the 2024 National Bed Federation Awards.