The city’s first LGBTQ+ community centre will open later this month.

Pride Place, at Heaton’s Court, will provide an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ groups to hold meetings and events.

It has been made possible after funding was secured by the newly formed Leeds Pride committee.

Leeds' first LGBTQ+ community centre is set to open at Heaton's Court after funding was secured by Leeds Pride.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are beyond proud to be able to bring Pride Place to the heart of Leeds.

“This centre represents a huge leap forward for our community, offering a safe, welcoming, and fully inclusive space where LGBTQ+ individuals can connect and find support.

“It’s an honour to provide the resources that our community needs and deserves, and we believe Pride Place will play a crucial role across Leeds and beyond.”

Committee members have explained that the new centre, which is the first of its kind in Leeds, will feature spaces for everything from intimate group meetings to large-scale events and workshops.

The community centre will be based at this space at Heaton's Court, off Lower Briggate.

Pride Place will officially open its doors for bookings from August 31.

The committee said it would be available for use by any LGBTQ+ groups, organisations or individuals looking for a supportive space to host activities.

It includes a large room capable of holding up to 100 people standing, as well as a conference room and two small private rooms.

The website explains that booking fees are on a sliding scale, with groups who have access to funds asked to make a small contribution towards running costs.

However, it adds that no group will be turned away and rooms will be let for free in many cases.