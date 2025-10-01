‘Prestigious and renowned’ 16th Century building to be sold by council

A council-owned building in Wakefield city centre which dates back to the Tudor period has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has confirmed the Elizabethan Gallery is to be sold and is in “considerable need of very costly repairs.”

The Grade II*-listed property on Brook Street was built in 1598 and was the original home of Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council purchased the building in 1979 and it was used as an exhibition space for the city’s art gallery.

The Elizabethan Gallery, which dates back to the 16th Century, has been put up for sale by Wakefield Council. LDRS image

More recently, it had been hired out as an events space but has been vacant for around seven years.

Jane Brown, the council’s service director for property, facilities and health and safety, said: “The Elizabethan Gallery has been vacant for a number of years and is in considerable need of very costly repairs.

“It is now on the market for those with the right expertise and commitment to invest in the property and give it a new life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome proposals from any interested parties and will consider all viable offers.”

The Elizabethan Gallery, which dates back to the 16th Century, has been put up for sale by Wakefield Council. LDRS image

Last week, council leader Denise Jeffery announced Woolley Hall, a council-owned country mansion dating back to 1635, had been sold as part of cost-cutting measures.

The amount received for the building has yet to be disclosed.

The old Pontefract swimming pool site and Queen Elizabeth House, a former care home building, in Eastmoor, Wakefield, have also been sold in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Elizabethan Gallery is being marketed by commercial estate agents Vickers Carnley, with offers in excess of £200,000 requested.

Elizabethan Gallery, Brook Street, Wakefield

A description of the property on the company’s website states: “An extremely rare opportunity has arisen to purchase one of Wakefield city centre’s most prestigious and renowned properties.

“The property would lend itself to a variety of uses such as restaurant/bar, leisure, place of worship, training centre, clinic, community centre to name but a few and subject to planning permission.”

The 16th century building was funded by the Savile family and became QEGS’ first home after it was founded by Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QEGS moved to its current site on Northgate in 1855 and the building then became the Wakefield Cathedral School.

In July last year, the Elizabethan Gallery was one of 19 council-owned buildings and sites in the city centre earmarked for regeneration in a council report.

Other sites included the council’s depot at Newton Bar and commercial properties on Westmoreland Street and Teall Street.

Historic listed buildings were also named in the document, including Milnes’ Orangery and The Lodge, on Back Lane, which were built in 1800s.