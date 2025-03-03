National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds March draw.

There are 174 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £25,000.

The high value premium bond winners for June have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds March draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the March draw:

575RP888141 - £25,000

383DM971032 - £25,000

358YP871848 - £25,000

159RV027582 - £10,000

316QQ244125 - £10,000

525ZJ199269 - £10,000

608CV867542 - £10,000

253CD419508 - £10,000

366RP224663 - £10,000

528JB974899 - £10,000

280CK286582 - £10,000

586JV949909 - £10,000

589QA648440 - £10,000

462LV228784 - £5,000

40VK124391 - £5,000

75RS484208 - £5,000

377HX967961 - £5,000

517YE081076 - £5,000

476EP652446 - £5,000

302CS781344 - £5,000

270WX660316 - £5,000

562AX539498 - £5,000

293JA925005 - £5,000

409VZ264847 - £5,000

220EZ325896 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.