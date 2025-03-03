NS&I Premium Bonds March 2025 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 174 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £25,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds March draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the March draw:
- 575RP888141 - £25,000
- 383DM971032 - £25,000
- 358YP871848 - £25,000
- 159RV027582 - £10,000
- 316QQ244125 - £10,000
- 525ZJ199269 - £10,000
- 608CV867542 - £10,000
- 253CD419508 - £10,000
- 366RP224663 - £10,000
- 528JB974899 - £10,000
- 280CK286582 - £10,000
- 586JV949909 - £10,000
- 589QA648440 - £10,000
- 462LV228784 - £5,000
- 40VK124391 - £5,000
- 75RS484208 - £5,000
- 377HX967961 - £5,000
- 517YE081076 - £5,000
- 476EP652446 - £5,000
- 302CS781344 - £5,000
- 270WX660316 - £5,000
- 562AX539498 - £5,000
- 293JA925005 - £5,000
- 409VZ264847 - £5,000
- 220EZ325896 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
