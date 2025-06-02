NS&I Premium Bonds June 2025 draw: Winning numbers in Leeds as one lucky person bags £100,000

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:29 BST

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds June draw.

There are 163 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £100,000.

The high value premium bond winners for June have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds June draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the June draw:

  • 181QB876638 - £100,000
  • 515WB866545 - £25,000
  • 216SX135169 - £25,000
  • 330XD394903 - £25,000
  • 534HZ063368 - £10,000
  • 542NV107870 - £10,000
  • 138ZM800131 - £10,000
  • 336DA004269 - £10,000
  • 293RF121717 - £10,000
  • 574ZV405298 - £10,000
  • 589WQ705635 - £5,000
  • 61YX014758 - £5,000
  • 545FR048011 - £5,000
  • 423HJ291494 - £5,000
  • 157AK964429 - £5,000
  • 191EX755951 - £5,000
  • 625ET745740 - £5,000
  • 523HR191599 - £5,000
  • 615WK819921 - £5,000
  • 105VQ278906 - £5,000
  • 621LD658733 - £5,000
  • 614YB754984 - £5,000
  • 395GH845251 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

