NS&I Premium Bonds June 2025 draw: Winning numbers in Leeds as one lucky person bags £100,000
There are 163 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds June draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the June draw:
- 181QB876638 - £100,000
- 515WB866545 - £25,000
- 216SX135169 - £25,000
- 330XD394903 - £25,000
- 534HZ063368 - £10,000
- 542NV107870 - £10,000
- 138ZM800131 - £10,000
- 336DA004269 - £10,000
- 293RF121717 - £10,000
- 574ZV405298 - £10,000
- 589WQ705635 - £5,000
- 61YX014758 - £5,000
- 545FR048011 - £5,000
- 423HJ291494 - £5,000
- 157AK964429 - £5,000
- 191EX755951 - £5,000
- 625ET745740 - £5,000
- 523HR191599 - £5,000
- 615WK819921 - £5,000
- 105VQ278906 - £5,000
- 621LD658733 - £5,000
- 614YB754984 - £5,000
- 395GH845251 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
