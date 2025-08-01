NS&I Premium Bonds August 2025 draw: Winning numbers in Leeds as one lucky person takes home £100k
There are 154 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds August draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the August draw:
- 613FG162341 - £100,000
- 398PP957512 - £50,000
- 446XM880531 - £50,000
- 351PD660177 - £50,000
- 571PT718304 - £25,000
- 502GB955560 - £25,000
- 632KT063490 - £10,000
- 324ZY328267 - £10,000
- 190EH270897 - £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
