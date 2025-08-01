National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds August draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 154 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £100,000.

There are 154 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £100,000. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NS&I Premium Bonds August draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the August draw:

613FG162341 - £100,000

398PP957512 - £50,000

446XM880531 - £50,000

351PD660177 - £50,000

571PT718304 - £25,000

502GB955560 - £25,000

632KT063490 - £10,000

324ZY328267 - £10,000

190EH270897 - £10,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.