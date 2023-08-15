An all new gym that aims to “transform the way our community approaches health and wellness” has opened its doors in north Leeds.

Through the use of specially trained personal trainers, Power Gym Guiseley, offers a holistic approach to fitness with personal training in small groups. Tailoring each member's fitness journey to their individual needs, goals, and preferences. The gym promises to not only ensure “tangible” results but also create an atmosphere of encouragement and camaraderie.

Owner Callum White, said: “Our philosophy centres around the power of community. Power is more than just a place to work out – it's a welcoming home away from home. Our members support and uplift each other, providing the motivation needed to conquer challenges and celebrate victories.

“Whether it's a word of encouragement during a tough workout or sharing a good laugh. At Power, we have reimagined fitness as a personalised journey that dispels the guesswork and anxiety often associated with getting in shape.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was given an exclusive look inside...

Power Personal Training Gym Owners Tom Lamb (left) and Callum White pictured outside the new Power Personal Training Gym opening in Guiseley. Photo: Simon Hulme

Power Personal Training Gym The all new gym aims to "transform the way our community approaches health and wellness." Photo: Simon Hulme

Power Personal Training Gym Tom and Callum have reimagined fitness as a personalised journey that dispels the guesswork and anxiety often associated with getting in shape. Photo: Simon Hulme