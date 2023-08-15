Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Power Gym Guiseley: First look inside modern new Leeds gym offering 'welcoming home away from home'

An all new gym that aims to “transform the way our community approaches health and wellness” has opened its doors in north Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Through the use of specially trained personal trainers, Power Gym Guiseley, offers a holistic approach to fitness with personal training in small groups. Tailoring each member's fitness journey to their individual needs, goals, and preferences. The gym promises to not only ensure “tangible” results but also create an atmosphere of encouragement and camaraderie.

Owner Callum White, said: “Our philosophy centres around the power of community. Power is more than just a place to work out – it's a welcoming home away from home. Our members support and uplift each other, providing the motivation needed to conquer challenges and celebrate victories.

“Whether it's a word of encouragement during a tough workout or sharing a good laugh. At Power, we have reimagined fitness as a personalised journey that dispels the guesswork and anxiety often associated with getting in shape.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was given an exclusive look inside...

