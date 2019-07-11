Power cut affecting 50 Leeds homes right now due to cable work - Northern Powergrid issues information

Have your say

A power cut is affecting 50 homes in Leeds right now due to cable work.

The outages are affecting 20 homes in Rothwell and 30 in Belle Isle.

Postcodes in LS10 and LS26 are reported to be among the homes with no power.

Northern Powergrid said their team "are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible".

The company posted on their live map: "We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

The power cut was first reported at 6.36pm on Wednesday (July 10).

The outage is expected to be resolved by 2.30pm.