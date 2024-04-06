Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called at 7.09am this morning (April 6) to reports of a house fire on Potter Avenue, Wakefield.

There were six people in the property and all were able to escape.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Potter Avenue, Wakefield. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One male suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. All remaining occupants suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

“A large cordon is currently in place whilst police, fire service and ambulance continue their enquiries and secure the location.”