Potter Avenue Wakefield: Firefighters rescue family of six after blaze tears through home

Firefighters have helped rescue a family of six in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Emergency services were called at 7.09am this morning (April 6) to reports of a house fire on Potter Avenue, Wakefield.

There were six people in the property and all were able to escape.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Potter Avenue, Wakefield. Picture: Google
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One male suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. All remaining occupants suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

“A large cordon is currently in place whilst police, fire service and ambulance continue their enquiries and secure the location.”

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries remain ongoing.

