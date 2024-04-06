Potter Avenue Wakefield: Firefighters rescue family of six after blaze tears through home
Firefighters have helped rescue a family of six in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called at 7.09am this morning (April 6) to reports of a house fire on Potter Avenue, Wakefield.
There were six people in the property and all were able to escape.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One male suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. All remaining occupants suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
“A large cordon is currently in place whilst police, fire service and ambulance continue their enquiries and secure the location.”
