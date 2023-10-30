An east Leeds postcode has scooped a daily lottery prize – with residents winning up to £6,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucky players living in Beulah Terrace, Cross Gates, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Monday October 30). The LS15 8AZ postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts. The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.