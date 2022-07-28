The iconic restaurant, on Great George Street, has been listed with a price tag of £375,000.

Its advert states that the restaurant is in a “class of its own”, boasting a loyal customer base and chefs with experience working in embassies and five star hotels.

Red Chilli was awarded the title of Britain’s favourite Chinese restaurant at a ceremony in 2013, and has regularly come out on top in polls since.

Red Chilli, in Great George Street, was officially Britain's best Chinese restaurant back in 2013.

The advert stated: “The business has a renowned reputation in Leeds and further afield, and therefore attracts loyal and local customers from Leeds and surrounding conurbations, as well as those from further afield.

“All the chefs are well trained with experience gained from various Chinese embassies and five star hotels. The menu is compiled with an appreciation of customers various experiences and adventurous spirit in Chinese food.

“The restaurant’s decor is contemporary with the depth of Chinese culture. Armed with the well compiled menu, an ‘exemplary’ wine list and norm breaking decor, the restaurant is considered to be set in a class of its own. Run from a large multi fronted premises, occupying a first class prime trading position in the centre of Leeds. Situated just minutes away from the Train Station and other amenities.

“It’s fully licensed, offering a first class service and delightful selection of fine wines 6 days a week. There is scope to extend opening hours, to open seven days a week as well as the potential for breakfast openings, to increase sales and derive maximum profits.”

The restaurant was announced as Britain’s favourite Chinese restaurant at the Tsingtao Legacy of Taste Awards held at London’s Grand Imperial in 2013.

Red Chilli’s category of Britain’s Favourite Chinese Restaurant had more than 8,000 votes from the public, prior to a panel of judges selecting the winner.