The trial partnership is offering Tesco customers in Leeds the chance to shop The Entertainer’s large range of products from much-loved and leading brands.

A press release sent on behalf of the Entertainer saw fit to list some of the toy brands on sale, including Barbie, LEGO, Marvel and Paw Patrol.

The stand will also sell Early Learning Centre toys for younger children.

Seacroft Tesco will host the new shop.

The Entertainer announced the trial with Tesco last month, unveiling that branded concessions will be opening in 35 Tesco stores across the country.

The partnership between the leading toy retailer and supermarket will launch throughout October across the UK, with The Entertainer keeping full oversight of product range, pricing and merchandising across the stores. As part of the trial, The Entertainer will also run free-of-charge and all-year-round events and character visits for children of all ages.

Founded in 1981 by husband and wife team Gary and Catherine Grant, The Entertainer has more than 170 stores across the UK, a further 32 internationally, plus franchise partners and the 35 branded concessions that are part of the new collaboration with Tesco.

Gary Grant, managing director and founder of The Entertainer, said: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the wonder of The Entertainer to customers, so we’re delighted to open a branded concession at Leeds- based Tesco, which will take our products and experiences directly to families and children right in the heart of their local community.

“Through this local store, our aim is to provide Tesco shoppers with the chance to shop our best-selling and affordable range of the latest toys and games, which will include products from Addo and Early Learning Centre.”

Louise Goodland, head of strategic partnerships at Tesco, added: “We’re delighted that our Leeds store is part of our exciting trial partnership with The Entertainer, and one of the 35 locations across the country to have a branded concession open in-store.

