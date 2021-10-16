Popular Farsley artist creates incredible mural for new student complex thought to be longest artwork in city

Nicolas Dixon working on a massive 130ft mural, which is one of the longest, if not the longest, single artworks in Leeds PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nicolas Dixon has been commissioned by Unipol housing to create a piece to welcome more than 200 students mainly from overseas to its brand new complex, Oak House on Park Lane.

The mural - which Nicolas was given free reign to design and create in his own signature abstract style - is over 130ft long.

Mr Dixon has previously created Leeds United inspired artwork in the city - including a huge mural at Pudsey Market which has proved to be very popular with residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Dixon working on a massive 130ft mural, which is one of the longest, if not the longest, single artworks in Leeds PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Speaking to the YEP, Mr Dixon said the mural has taken more than seven days of work over the course of two weeks to complete.

He has worked alongside Tristan DaCunha to create the work.

Mr Dixon said: "I think it is one of the longest pieces in Leeds, it is definitely the longest that I have worked on.

"I am usually on a lift of some kind to reach my artwork but it is nice on this occasion to be on the ground.

"The piece is my own abstract style, there wasn't really a brief with this one and they wanted me to create it in my own style using a colour scheme.

"It has been nice to go with the flow and do my own style."

Mr Dixon paid tribute to his partner for this piece - well known DJ Tristan DaCunha.

He added: "Tristan works in an industry that has been absolutely decimated.

"It has been great to work with him."

Mr Dixon has previously created incredible Leeds United inspired artworks across the city.

In Pudsey, he painted a huge mural on the wall of the market which has proved popular with residents, after some initial doubts in the planning stages.

He added: "It took a long time to get through the planning stage, so it was a massive relief when it actually happened.

"There were a lot of people with doubts about it before but they changed their mind, that is the beautiful thing.

"It was fantastic to work on.

"I grew up in Pudsey and I have friends that often message me saying they have spotted someone taking a photo in front of it.

"The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive."

Mr Dixon also revealed that he has been commissioned by the NHS to create his next mural inside a new wing of an Armley Hospital.

He said: "It is going to be inside so I will be able to work on it over the winter.

"The new wing helps those with mental health difficulties.