The fun 5k race on Saturday October 29 is a chance to remember those who have served and sacrificed as well as to raise money for the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has been providing life-long support to serving personnel, veterans and their families for more than 100 years. This includes physical and mental health recovery and wellbeing services, expert financial and employment support, and campaigning for the better treatment of serving and ex-serving personnel.

British Army veteran Loz Moore served on the frontline in Afghanistan with 1st Battalion The Mercian Regiment. While leading Vehicle Patrols, Loz experienced three separate Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks. As well as sustaining severe injuries, he suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after he left the military.

The Royal British Legion is bringing its Poppy Run to Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Loz reached out to the RBL for help and was provided with specialist support through a sports-based recovery programme at the charity’s Battle Back Centre, which provides expert coaching in a range of adaptive training activities.

It helped Loz to regain his confidence and saw his mental health improve significantly. He was also able to connect with others on the course who shared and talked about their experiences, which helped in his own recovery journey.

The 41-year-old said: “What the RBL offered me was so powerful, Battle Back was the starting point for changing my life. The Royal British Legion can help, whether it’s with mental health, benefits advice, war pensions, or housing, the amount of support for people in crisis is tremendous.”

All proceeds from the Poppy Run will go towards the RBL’s annual Poppy Appeal. Participants are asked to arrive from 10am, with the race starting after a two-minute silence. Everyone who completes the course – no matter the speed – will receive a free t-shirt and an exclusive Poppy Run medal to mark their achievement, while those raising more than £200 will get a special medallion.

Registration for Poppy Runs Leeds is £15 for adults and free for under 18s. Use discount code EARLYBIRD22 at registration to get 20 per cent off your entry.