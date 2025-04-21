Pope Francis has died, senior Vatican official announces
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pope Francis has died, Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell has announced.
The senior official said on Monday: "At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome , Francis, returned to the home of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.