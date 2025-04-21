Pope Francis has died, senior Vatican official announces

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 09:11 BST
Pope Francis has died, Vatican camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell has announced.

The senior official said on Monday: "At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome , Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

