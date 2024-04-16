Inkredible Foundation: Meet the mum and daughter who perform burlesque in a group for cancer survivors
Sharon Ridgway, 50, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in April 2020 and underwent a double mastectomy 10 months later.
Her 26-year-old daughter, Reanne Conway, a bar manager, was then tested for the gene and had a preventative surgery to remove both her breasts in March 2023.
The pair have since had breast implants but both admitted still feeling ''unsexy'' and ''unwomanly''.
They decided to join the burlesque group for fellow survivors which now has four women who had their breasts removed, recruited from the Inkredible Foundation.
The events were launched in February and so far the 20 performances have raised more than £3,000 for a cancer charity.
During the performances, the dancers don sexy outfits and perform to a variety of seductive songs - and they even have a live singer.
Sharon, an NHS cleaner, said: "All women deserve to feel beautiful. Us cancer survivors go through a lot of surgeries that can leave us feeling insecure.
"After my double mastectomy, none of my clothes would fit. The burlesque night gives us the chance to make everyone feel sexy. I loved performing with my daughter and I'm so proud of her.”
Sharon's journey began after discovering a lump on her left breast which was diagnosed as stage three breast cancer a month later.
After undergoing chemotherapy at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, she had a double mastectomy and immediate breast implants in January 2021.
Mum-of-six Sharon said: ''I was terrified, but I wanted to do everything to survive. I had six beautiful children to care for, I didn't want to leave them without a mother.
''I would've done anything to survive. The breast implants never felt like my boobs. I had grown accustomed to being who I was, so it felt like I lost a part of me."
In April 2020 medics tested Sharon for the BRACA gene - which increases the chance of a person developing breast cancer.
After finding she was positive they also tested her daughter, Reanne - whose results were also positive.
Reanne said: ''When we first learnt that mum had cancer I was scared. But I knew she would pull through.
"I was terrified after being diagnosed with the BCRA gene, and I knew the only option was to have my breasts removed.
"I felt like I lost something, but reducing the risk of cancer was worth it."
After struggling with her image post cancer, Sharon went to the Inkredible Foundation, a charity that offers free tattoos for cancer survivors.
She picked a full floral pattern tattoo across her chest, which took over 14 hours to complete.
Sharon - who is married to Max Ridgway, 54 - said: "I felt my confidence return.
"I started wearing low-cut tops for the first time in years."
In December 2023 Sharon was asked by her step-daughter Laura Ridgway, 31, to participate in a burlesque night for the Inkredible Foundation charity and invited her daughter to join in.
The pair joined three cancer survivors in a performance on 17 February 2024 at the Willington Sports and Social Club in Leeds. More than 160 people attended for a night of burlesque dancers, of 20 performances that included solo, group, and singing performances.
Sharon and Reanne performed Express by Christina Aguilera with a group of three other women to an audience of 160 - and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Sharon said: "I've never felt so sexy in my life. 'We met up a few times to rehearse, and I practised alone at home. Everyone was incredibly supportive, and the ladies had an amazing time.
''My daughter showed great strength and I'm so proud of her. I had spent so long worrying if I was going to survive that I forgot how to live.
"Now I don't want to spend my time worried about what others think. I want to feel sexy and wanted. We don't need boobs to be burlesque dancers."
