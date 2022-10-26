Police searching for missing woman Donna McDonagh last seen in Seacroft area of Leeds
West Yorkshire Police have asked for help in their search for a missing woman last seen in Seacroft.
Donna McDonagh, 26, was last seen at 11:30am on October 25 wearing a dark blue Moncler puffer jacket and Burberry trainers. Anyone with information that could be of assistance in the search has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police, referencing log 0511 25102022.
West Yorkshire Police have also released an image in their appeal to the public for help with the search.