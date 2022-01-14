Police launch urgent search to find man last seen on New Year's Day
Police in Leeds have launched an urgent search to find a Leeds man last seen on New Year's Day.
Jordan Wood, 27, was last seen on January 1, 2022 in the Burmantofts area of Leeds.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, short brown hair, a brown beard and brown eyes.
He is described as having a number of tattoos including two on his left arm with ‘mum’ and ‘grandad’ a tattoo on his right wrist that states ‘PR 04/12/12’, three stars on the right side of his scalp and a cross on the centre of his neck.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are making enquires to try and locate him.
They are also appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1820 of January 1.
