Police launch urgent appeal to trace Leeds 59-year-old due to 'serious concerns' for welfare

Philip Kirby

Philip Kirby, 59, was reported missing from his home in Pudsey at 6.52am this morning (Nov 7).

He is driving a dark grey/black Mercedes CLS with the registration JJ51PKJ.

Enquiries have shown the vehicle on the A65 at Addingham heading towards Skipton at about 5.30am this morning and it is believed he may be in the North Yorkshire area.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with grey hair and a grey beard.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District CID, said: “The circumstances in which he has gone missing give us serious concerns for his welfare and we urgently need to find him and check that he is okay.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or his car at any point this morning or who has any information that could assist in tracing him. We are particularly keen on any sightings of him in North Yorkshire where he appears to have travelled to.”