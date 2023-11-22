A renewed appeal has been issued to help trace a missing 17-year-old last seen in July.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have renewed an appeal for sightings of Edi Markaj, 17, who is believed to have travelled to West Yorkshire.

Markaj was reported missing from the Harrow area of London on July 5 but has links to Bradford, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now been over four months since the last confirmed sighting of the 17-year-old and police are urging anyone who has seen him during this time to make contact.