Police issue renewed appeal to find missing teenager last seen four months ago who could be in West Yorkshire
Police have renewed an appeal for sightings of Edi Markaj, 17, who is believed to have travelled to West Yorkshire.
Markaj was reported missing from the Harrow area of London on July 5 but has links to Bradford, Dewsbury, Mirfield and Wakefield.
It has now been over four months since the last confirmed sighting of the 17-year-old and police are urging anyone who has seen him during this time to make contact.
Anyone with information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online, quoting reference 13230400756.