Police cordon off canal in Yorkshire after body of man found in water near pub

The body of a man has been pulled from the water of a Yorkshire canal this morning, police have confirmed.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 5th May 2023, 08:18 BST

West Yorkshire Police have cordoned off a part of the canal near to The Railway pub in Calverley, Leeds. Police were called to the scene shortly after 6am this morning (May 5).

A police cordon has been put in place and officers are at the scene, which has been closed off to the public.

A statement from the force said: “At 6.15am this morning, police were called to a body found in the canal near to The Railway pub in Calverley. The body of a male was removed from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

The body of a man has been pulled from the Leeds Liverpool canal in CalverleyThe body of a man has been pulled from the Leeds Liverpool canal in Calverley
