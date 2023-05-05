Police cordon off canal in Yorkshire after body of man found in water near pub

West Yorkshire Police have cordoned off a part of the canal near to The Railway pub in Calverley, Leeds. Police were called to the scene shortly after 6am this morning (May 5).

A police cordon has been put in place and officers are at the scene, which has been closed off to the public.

A statement from the force said: “At 6.15am this morning, police were called to a body found in the canal near to The Railway pub in Calverley. The body of a male was removed from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”