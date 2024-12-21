John Charles Centre: Plans for 'exciting' new £75,000 cricket nets facility at Leeds leisure hub
The works, replacing a footpath with a four lane cricket net facility, will begin once a contractor has been appointed with the aim to complete the project before the 2025 cricket season.
The cricket nets are fully funded by the England and Wales Cricket Board at a cost of £75,000.
Coun Andrew Scopes (Lab, Beeston & Holbeck), said: “It’s great that the John Charles Centre will get some extra sporting facilities on unused space at no extra cost to the council.
“I know our community wants more space for cricket, so this is an exciting development which we’ve been pushing for. I’d encourage keen cricketers to keep an eye out for the completion of this work and to use the nets when they’re up and running in 2025.”
Coun Salma Arif, executive member for Adult Social Care, Active Lifestyles and Culture, said: “We work hard to deliver top-quality sport and wellbeing facilities that give people in Leeds the means and motivation to keep active.
“The new cricket facilities at the John Charles Centre will be an excellent example of the results being delivered by this approach and the difference we are making to our communities.”
