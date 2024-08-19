Pioneering cancer treatment programme expands in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pioneering exercise, nutrition and wellbeing service that has helped more than 1,000 people in Sheffield and Harrogate prepare for and recover from cancer treatment has expanded across South Yorkshire.

Funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, the cancer support service, known as Active Together, has been designed by experts at Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) and is already well-established in Sheffield and has been supporting people in the city since early 2022.

Active Together offers free, personalised fitness, nutrition, and wellbeing support to help people with cancer prepare for, respond to, and recover after treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Active Together aims to increase cancer treatment options, reduce side-effects, speed up recovery and improve long-term health outcomes.

Active Together offers free, personalised support to help people throughout their cancer treatment.

It is now being rolled out in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster thanks to an additional £4million funding from Yorkshire Cancer Research. The charity’s long-term vision is for everyone with a cancer diagnosis in Yorkshire to be able to benefit from these services.

One of the people who has already benefitted from the service is Shaun Toy, a retired bus driver from Maltby in South Yorkshire who took part after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2022.

Shaun said: “The exercise classes were amazing because you could take them all at your own pace. All the classes are geared towards people recovering from cancer so it wasn't too challenging and it really got me into exercise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following 12 weeks of classes, my fitness levels really improved and I started attending the gym. Now I’m much stronger and have far more energy than I would have if I hadn’t started attending Active Together.”

The service has helped over 1,000 people in Yorkshire prepare for and recover from cancer treatment.

When asked how he felt about the service being expanded across South Yorkshire, Shaun said, “I think it's incredible that Active Together is expanding to new areas. The service should definitely be made available all over the country. It really does make such a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Evidence suggests that exercise after a cancer diagnosis can reduce the risk of dying from cancer by as much as 47% compared to those who are less active. It can also reduce the risk of cancer coming back by as much as 66%.

Dr Stuart Griffiths, Director of Research and Services at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The roll-out of Active Together in these locations means far more people in South Yorkshire will be able to take part in a personalised exercise programme, as part of their cancer care alongside their clinical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One day, Yorkshire Cancer Research would like everyone with a cancer diagnosis in Yorkshire to be able to benefit from these services.”

Sara Andrews, Macmillan Trust Lead Cancer Nurse at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, one of the partners in the new expansion, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Active Together has now expanded its cancer rehabilitation project into the Barnsley area. Specialist staff in Barnsley hospital have helped make this happen alongside Sheffield Hallam University and Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“Our first Barnsley cancer patients are already starting to utilise this amazing service, which will help our patients manage cancer treatments better and stronger through health and wellbeing, activity, nutrition and support all delivered by qualified professionals."

Find out more about the service here: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/active-together