“Amazing” staff at Pinderfields Hospital went “above and beyond” to allow a frail patient to get married while on the ward.

Staff on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Wakefield hospital pulled out all the stops so that patient David Fontana, 49, and his fiancé Joanne Stringfellow, 55, from South Elmsall, could get married on April 29, despite him being in a very frail condition and on oxygen.

Against all odds, his health has since improved, but given David’s condition at the time, the couple didn’t even have wedding rings. However they do now, and these have been blessed in a private ceremony by Trust Chaplain Rachel Lindley.

David Fontana, 49, and his fiancé Joanne Stringfellow, 55, from South Elmsall, tied the knot at Pinderfields Hospital in April. | Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust

The day after the wedding, newly married Joanne said: “It still doesn't feel real.

“All the staff on the ward were amazing, they did everything to make it feel special in such sad circumstances, right down to finding me a bouquet to carry, getting us a huge chocolate cake, dressing Dave in his best shirt, and giving us all a glass of bubbly afterwards.

“The amount of compassion, understanding, excitement and love I felt was astounding, and seeing the faces of the nurses squashed in the window grinning at us was fab. Don't be fooled, there were just as many men as women looking in at that window.”

Joanne’s father, Colin Stringfellow, said, “What a day. I was proud to walk Joanne down the corridor.

“It was a moving, sad and fabulous ceremony all at once, and we would like to thank all the staff for everything they did to make it such a special day for us.”

Pinderfields Hospital staff pulled out all the stops so the couple could mark their special day. | Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust

Anna Love, Clinical Governance Manager at the Trust, said: “A special thank you must go to Rachel, the wonderful Chaplain, who went far beyond her role, driving Joanne to the registry office, helping organise all the legal paperwork.

“The registrars led a touching ceremony that celebrated not illness, but life and enduring love.”

She added: “Thanks also to the ICU team who sprang into action.

“Balloons and banners were hung with care. The canteen staff lovingly prepared a grand chocolate cake. Jane, the ward clerk, sourced a perfect cake topper. Liz, the educator, brought in a stunning bouquet, and senior nurse Karen and coordinator Fran worked tirelessly behind the scenes to arrange every detail.”

Rachel Lindley, Trust Chaplain said: “The ward did indeed go above and beyond and created a brilliant atmosphere to host a wedding on ICU.

“My part was looking after the legal side, getting Joanne to the registrars and taking as much pressure off her as possible, including keeping her focused on having a positive day.”

She added: “I was able to create a fresh bouquet of white roses and eucalyptus on the morning as a gift for Joanne, which made her cry, as white roses are her favourite."