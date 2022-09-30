Pimp My Ride: Leeds community centre has retro ice-cream van 'pimped out' in reboot of the classic MTV series
A ‘pimped out’ ice-cream van fitted with a games console, VIP lounge and Italian gelato maker is set to be seen roaming the streets of Leeds after being featured on a reboot of the hit MTV show Pimp My Ride.
The retro ice-cream van, which was used as a mobile community hub by Kentmere Community Centre to support vulnerable and disadvantaged young people in the city, was transformed on the most recent series of the hit noughties makeover show, which is being broadcast on the MTV YouTube channel.
The episode was published today (Friday) and charts the renovation of a Mk2 Ford Transit-based ice cream van, which was in a sorry state when it arrived at Wrench Studios, a customisation and tuning shop based in London.
It arrived with a broken engine and out-of-order ice cream machine while the rotten lower body of the van had to be completely stripped and have new panels welded in to replace the originals.
With the chassis fixed, the team gave the reassembled Transit an ice cream-inspired paint job, while the standard steel wheels were replaced by eye-catching alloy rims.
Under the refreshed body, the engine was overhauled, ensuring the Transit could once again move under its own power.
Inside, the Ford was given the full Pimp My Ride treatment, including the first ever installation of a Fwip ice cream maker in a van.
Billed as the world’s smallest gelateria, the innovative pod-style pump can deliver traditional Italian gelato, vegan sorbets and frozen yoghurts.
The van was also fitted with a heavy-duty auxiliary battery to keep the machine, freezers and large flat-screen TV running – even when the Transit’s engine isn’t.
To make the finished vehicle even more fit for purpose, Wrench Studios created a VIP lounge-style seating area in the back with a games console.
As a final flourish, the driver’s seat has been retrimmed and now includes an embossed ice-cream logo.
Naomi Wardle, who leads the Kentmere community project, said: “I can’t believe it and it’s going to mean so much to everyone. It looks amazing and I love the idea of having a games console and some comfortable places for the children to sit and relax. I can’t wait to get it back to the community.”