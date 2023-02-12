Pictures of car in Leeds buried under mountain of wheelie bins after blocking street go viral

Pictures of the vehicle on Back Welton Place in Hyde Park covered in wheelie bins were shared by Jaymie Pickering after she noticed the car at around 8am on Wednesday (February 8) morning. Along with the pictures she wrote: “If anyone knows the owner of a blue ford focus zetec in Hyde park you might want to give them a call and wake them up.”

Jaymie told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the vehicle was blocking the street and speculated whether it was pranksters, disgruntled residents or even the bin men who had been unable to access the road. She added that the car had prevented her taking her partner to a doctor’s appointment in the morning.

Asked what her reaction was when she saw the pile-up, she said: “Mostly confusion about how nobody on the street had heard it happening! My dog usually alerts me to any noise on the street but even she was oblivious to it.”

The car was blocking Back Welton Place when it was buried in the bins.

Jaymie’s social media post has now been commented on and shared hundreds of times, with many joking about the car owner’s predicament. One person wrote: “Someone's wheelie-bin through a lot of effort to do this.”

Another person posted: “That’s not a ford focus! It’s a Mercedes Binz.”

West Yorkshire Police were contacted about the car blocking the road and a spokesperson said: "PCSOs attended as the vehicle was said to be causing an obstruction, but it appears it was the owner who moved it."