Pictures as hundreds take to the streets of Leeds for Cancer Research UK 10k Shine Night Walk
Almost 1,000 people braved the rain tonight taking to the streets of Leeds for a 10k walk in support of Cancer Research UK.
At 7pm tonight (October 21), a fully signposted 10k walk commenced, starting in Millennium Square. The walkers, known as ‘Shiners’, are wearing glow in the dark T-shirts and accessories and people of all abilities can get involved.
The event is expected to raise up to £110,000 for Cancer Research UK, which funds research in the fight against cancer.
Here are some of the best pictures as the walk got underway.
Page 1 of 3