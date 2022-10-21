News you can trust since 1890
Pictures as hundreds take to the streets of Leeds for Cancer Research UK 10k Shine Night Walk

Almost 1,000 people braved the rain tonight taking to the streets of Leeds for a 10k walk in support of Cancer Research UK.

By Alex Grant
36 minutes ago

At 7pm tonight (October 21), a fully signposted 10k walk commenced, starting in Millennium Square. The walkers, known as ‘Shiners’, are wearing glow in the dark T-shirts and accessories and people of all abilities can get involved.

The event is expected to raise up to £110,000 for Cancer Research UK, which funds research in the fight against cancer.

Here are some of the best pictures as the walk got underway.

1. Shine Night Walk

Photo: Cancer Research UK

2. Shine Night Walk

Photo: YEP

3. Shine Night Walk

Two in four people survive their cancer for at least 10 years but the charity wants to accelerate progress and see three in four people surviving their cancer by 2034.

Photo: YEP

4. Shine Night Walk

10k Shine Night Walk also takes place in an array of other cities across the United Kingdom, including Belfast, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, London and York.

Photo: YEP

Cancer Research UKLeeds
