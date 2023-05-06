Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Picture Special: Leeds comes together to mark the new monarchy on Coronation day

Hundreds of patriotic people turned out in Leeds city centre today to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

By Nick Frame
Published 6th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 17:19 BST

Waving Union Jack flags and donning hats and crowns, the ceremony that was watched around the world was played on the giant screen on Millennium Square to the delighted crowds.

Meanwhile, the crowd also gathered at the Royal Armouries where armoured knights paraded around Leeds Dock on horseback, in a one-off recreation of the Ceremony of the King’s Champion, unseen since 1821. The stunning set of replica of the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London were also on display The highly-realistic replicas were made in honour of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and were displayed across the world. They have been in the Royal Armouries’ collection since the 1970s.

Andy Llewellwn and Billy, six and Elsie, 10, with Lara Gracia flying the flag for Britain.

1. Crowds watch the Coronation of King Charles III in Millennium Square

Andy Llewellwn and Billy, six and Elsie, 10, with Lara Gracia flying the flag for Britain. Photo: Steve Riding

Crowds gathered at Millennium Square for the Coronation.

2. Crowds watch the Coronation of King Charles III in Millennium Square

Crowds gathered at Millennium Square for the Coronation. Photo: Steve Riding

Kevin and Sue Gagg show their patriotic side by joining the celebrations in Leeds.

3. Crowds watch the Coronation of King Charles III in Millennium Square

Kevin and Sue Gagg show their patriotic side by joining the celebrations in Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

The sun shone as the crowds gathered for the crowning of Charles III.

4. Crowds watch the Coronation of King Charles III in Millennium Square

The sun shone as the crowds gathered for the crowning of Charles III. Photo: Steve Riding

