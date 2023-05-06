Waving Union Jack flags and donning hats and crowns, the ceremony that was watched around the world was played on the giant screen on Millennium Square to the delighted crowds.

Meanwhile, the crowd also gathered at the Royal Armouries where armoured knights paraded around Leeds Dock on horseback, in a one-off recreation of the Ceremony of the King’s Champion, unseen since 1821. The stunning set of replica of the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London were also on display The highly-realistic replicas were made in honour of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and were displayed across the world. They have been in the Royal Armouries’ collection since the 1970s.