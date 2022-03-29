Lira Lewis, who has dyslexia and dyspraxia, faced bullying at school but saw her confidence grow after taking on the scheme’s challenges.

Now 21, she was one of nine recent Gold Award recipients invited to line the steps of Westminster Abbey – an element of Philip’s original funeral plan that was unable to go ahead at the time because of Covid restrictions.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte arrive for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Dressed in bright purple DofE jackets, the nine stepliners were present for a poignant memorial service that brought together close family, friends, foreign royals and hundreds of charity workers in remembrance of the Queen's beloved husband.

Another Gold Award recipient, 28-year-old Doyin Sonibare, was invited to address the congregation.

Ms Sonibare credited Philip's initiative, which he set up in 1956, with helping her secure her first job as a project co-ordinator at IBM at 18 without any professional experience.

She said the youth challenge had remained a prominent part of her life, and the east Londoner, who had never been camping before, told how she had to overcome a fear of climbing hills to pursue her DofE expedition.

The Princess Royal stops to speak with some of the stepliners as she arrived at the service. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Ms Sonibare said she used the experiences and teamwork skills from her expedition to Wales and while fundraising for a volunteering trip to The Gambia to land her first job, including using them on her CV and in her answers during the interview.

"It all linked back to the award which actually links back to the golden word - opportunity," she said.

"On reflection, I never thought I could do half of the things I have done in the last decade, yet I've been able to do so because of the opportunities presented to me.

"In 1956, when the Duke of Edinburgh created the Award, he had a vision to create a programme which supported the development of young people all over the world.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are pictured on the front row in Westminster Abbey. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"Today, you've learnt how his legacy has impacted me and how it will continue to impact future generations to come."

Front and centre of the high profile occasion was the Duke of York, despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The Queen held onto Andrew's elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had a front row seat, sitting next to his brother the Earl of Wessex and across the aisle from his other siblings.

Among those attending were Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather - the first time they have attended a major public church service.

Some 1,800 people packed the gothic church - in marked contrast to Philip's funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, with the Queen sat alone, masked in mourning.

The monarch, 95, had been determined to make the appearance at the deeply personal and significant occasion on Tuesday in honour of her "strength and stay" Philip - with her attendance only confirmed the same morning.

Tuesday's service is the Queen's first major official engagement outside one of her homes for nearly six months, since she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the Welsh Senedd on October 14.

Following Philip's death in April last year, the DofE launched the Living Legacy Fund in his memory to support its aim to reach a million more young people by 2026, with projects to reach marginalised young people and expanding the DofE in prisons and young offender institutions.

Aimed at both able-bodied and disabled youngsters, DofE has become one of the best known self-development and adventure schemes for 14 to 24-year-olds.

Since it was set up in 1956, nearly seven million have joined the scheme in the UK with over three million achieving awards.

The duke was inspired to start the programme by his eccentric headmaster, Dr Kurt Hahn, and his much-loved school days at Gordonstoun in north-east Scotland.