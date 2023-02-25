Peter Doody: Inquest to open this week into death of young musician studying in Leeds who died aged just 21
An inquest is to open in the coming week into the death of a young musician who was studying in Leeds and died suddenly from a “silent killer”.
Peter Doody, who was from Calderdale, died at home in his sleep in May 2019 at the age of just 21. He had been diagnosed with epilepsy four years earlier, and the cause of his death was determined to be Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).
An inquest into his death will be held at Bradford Coroner’s Court on Wednesday and will look at the management and treatment of his epilepsy by the various health bodies whose care he was under and the impact this may have had.
Gemma Vine, specialist inquest solicitor at Ison Harrison solicitors, said: “Peter’s family wants his inquest to raise awareness of SUDEP and the risks associated for young people who have a diagnosis of epilepsy.
“They have concerns surrounding a number of areas including the lack of a consensus as to when clinicians should inform patients and their families about the risks of SUDEP, the factors that can increase the likelihood of those risks and the steps that can potentially be taken to mitigate any risks.
“Another area that needs addressing is the lack of consensus as to which patients with epilepsy should be informed about the risk of SUDEP. Peter’s family strongly believe that being informed of the facts allows for positive steps to be taken on the patient and family’s behalf so that any potential risks can be reduced wherever they can.”
Mr Doody was under the care of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust for much of his life before transferring to the neurology team at Leeds General Infirmary while he was studying at the Leeds College of Music. He moved back in with his parents in 2018 before his death.
After his death, his parents Joanne and Andrew set up a foundation in his name to offer support to other young adults, their families and carers, as they deal with the effects of epilepsy.
The Peter Doody Foundation’s Stop Sudep Silence campaign aims are to raise awareness of the risks, and calls on clinicians to inform patients about SUDEP at the time of their diagnosis as per the NICE guidelines.