Pet Shop Boys to create music for Leeds Playhouse stage adaptation of My Beautiful Laundrette

Iconic Pete Shop Boys pop duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe are to create original music to bring My Beautiful Laundrette to life on stage in Leeds.

The pair have joined the production team for upcoming stage adaptation of Hanif Kureishi’s My Beautiful Laundrette at Leeds Playhouse this autumn.

Since their first record release in 1984, Pet Shop Boys have sold over 50 million records worldwide. Hits included West End Girls, It's A Sin and Always On My Mind.

Speaking about composing music for My Beautiful Laundrette, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said: “It’s wonderful to be part of the team bringing My Beautiful Laundrette from the screen to the stage and we’ve enjoyed writing mainly instrumental music to be presented within a British Asian context.”

Set in London during the Thatcher years, My Beautiful Laundrette tells the story of young British Pakistani, Omar, who transforms his uncle’s run-down launderette into a thriving business. After being confronted by a fascist gang, Omar recognises school-friend Johnny and uses their history to diffuse the situation. As they renovate the laundrette together, love blossoms between them.

This culture clash comedy is also a subversive work of social realism, sprinkled with magic and joy running through the rich veins of Kureishi’s writing.

Playing the role of Omar in this new play is Omar Malik (East is East, Nottingham Playhouse); Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman, Curve) will play rebellious punk Johnny. Gordon Warnecke, who originally played Omar in Stephen Frears’ 1985 film, joins this new cast as Papa, Omar’s father.

Balvinder Sopal will return to the Playhouse following starring in the acclaimed Partition written by Nick Ahad back in November last year.

The cast is completed by Paddy Daly, Kammy Darweish, Hareet Deol, Nicole Jebeli, and Cathy Tyson.

My Beautiful Launderette will take to the stage in the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from October 15 to October 26.