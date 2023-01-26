Pet Labrador saves Leeds woman's life as accidental 'headbutt' leads to discovery of tumour

Angie Shaw was working at Beechwood Veterinary Group’s Garforth Surgery when the dog knocked her as she was helping to turn him over on the consult table during a heart scan.

When a lump caused by the accidental bump was still sore a week later, Angie booked a GP appointment – only to be referred for scans and biopsies which revealed she had a fast-growing form of breast cancer.

Just 13 days later, Angie had an operation at St James’s Hospital in Leeds to remove the tumour which had grown by two millimetres from the date of her shock diagnosis to surgery.

Angie Shaw with her Spaniels Toby, left, and Stanley at Beechwood Vets.

Without the Labrador’s intervention, the tumour would have taken another ten months to distort Angie’s breast tissue and be detected due to its position. Her next mammogram also wasn’t due for about nine months - by which time the invasive grade 3 cancer would have been too advanced to be able to save her life.

Following six rounds of chemotherapy and 15 doses of radiotherapy, Angie is now celebrating being given the all-clear.

Angie said: “When we turned him over, he headbutted me by my left breast, towards my breastbone. A decent-sized lump appeared. I left it for a week, but it was sore, so I got a doctor’s appointment the next day. I thought it was a cyst.

“When I was told that I would have to have surgery, chemotherapy and then radiotherapy my whole world fell apart.

Angie was open about her illness with colleagues, who rallied round.

“The lump was purely coincidental and nothing to do with the cancer but if the pet hadn’t headbutted me, the cancer wouldn’t have shown up for nine to ten months by which point it would have spread. It would have been too late. That pet saved my life.”

Angie who will have a mammogram annually for the next ten years continued working between her treatments while being careful about what tasks she undertook.

She was open about her illness with colleagues, who rallied round, in the hope of encouraging other women to check their breasts regularly, get unusual changes seen early and attend breast screening appointments.

Adding: “My colleagues were really supportive. That helped massively. I said ‘I don’t want sympathy or special treatment. I am living with cancer, not dying from it. I will lose my hair so I will be wearing a wig. Tell me if it’s wonky or if the label is showing – but for Goodness’ sake, get any lumps checked’.”

Clinical director Louise Mallinson paid tribute to Angie for her courage throughout.

She said: “The way Angie has tackled her cancer diagnosis and treatment has been absolutely inspirational. She has been incredibly brave, positive and determined in her outlook and by sharing her journey with the team, she has not only helped to raise awareness of the importance of getting lumps checked but has broken down barriers and helped the team to talk openly and honestly about cancer.