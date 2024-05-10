People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Farsley residents scoop up to £6k in daily lottery prize
Players living in Thornfield Avenue, Farsley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS28 5HJ postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.3billion to date for charities and organisations.
