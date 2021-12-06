Lucky residents living at Littlemoor Court, Pudsey, have won up to £3,000.

The LS28 9NR postcode is one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

Littlemoor Court, Pudsey (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.