The LS13 4RG postcode is one of 20 daily prize winners today (Wednesday December 14). Players living in Swinnow Lane, near Bramley Station, who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. In September, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £950 million to date for charities and organisations.