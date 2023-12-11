Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucky players living in Silkstone Way, Cross Gates, and Mexborough Street, Chapeltown, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS15 8TN and LS7 3JF postcodes are one of 20 daily winners across the UK. Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.