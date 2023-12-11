Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

People's Postcode Lottery results: Two lucky Leeds streets win daily jackpot with £1,000 per ticket

Two Leeds streets have won a daily lottery jackpot today (Monday December 11).
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lucky players living in Silkstone Way, Cross Gates, and Mexborough Street, Chapeltown, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS15 8TN and LS7 3JF postcodes are one of 20 daily winners across the UK. Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:People's Postcode LotteryLeedsCross Gates