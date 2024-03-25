People's Postcode Lottery results: Two lucky Leeds streets scoop today's daily lottery jackpot

Two lucky Leeds streets have won a lottery jackpot today (Monday March 25).
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Players living in Wensleydale Drive, Bramley, and Woodlands Court, Lawnswood, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS12 2HU and LS16 6QR postcodes are one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Two Leeds streets have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery prize today (Photo by Google/People's Postcode Lottery)Two Leeds streets have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery prize today (Photo by Google/People's Postcode Lottery)
Two Leeds streets have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery prize today (Photo by Google/People's Postcode Lottery)

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:People's Postcode LotteryLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.