Lucky residents living in Roman Gardens, Roundhay, and Torre Grove, Harehills, and have won the daily prize draw.

The LS8 2AJ and LS9 7DQ postcodes are two of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and have scooped £1,000 per ticket.

Those playing with the maximum of six tickets will have scooped £6,000.

People's Postcode Lottery players in Roman Gardens, Roundhay, and Torre Grove, Harehills, have scooped up to £6k (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Last month, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.