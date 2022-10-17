People's Postcode Lottery results: Two lucky Leeds streets scoop daily prize draw
Two Leeds streets have won cash in the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Monday October 17).
Lucky residents living in Roman Gardens, Roundhay, and Torre Grove, Harehills, and have won the daily prize draw.
The LS8 2AJ and LS9 7DQ postcodes are two of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and have scooped £1,000 per ticket.
Those playing with the maximum of six tickets will have scooped £6,000.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
Last month, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £950 million to date for charities and organisations.