Lucky residents living in Headingley Mount, Headingley, have scooped up to £6,000. The LS6 3JX postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000.

It’s the second LS6 postcode to win the daily prize this week, after a Hyde Park street scooped the prize on Wednesday.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. last year, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.

People's Postcode Lottery players living in Headingley Mount, Headingley, have scooped up to £6,000 (Photo: Google)