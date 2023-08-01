Leeds news you can trust since 1890
People's Postcode Lottery results: Leeds postcode named as daily winner with residents scooping up to £6K

A Leeds postcode has scooped a daily lottery prize – with residents winning up to £6,000.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Lucky players living in Derry Lane, Menston, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Tuesday August 1). The LS29 6NQ postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts. The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.1billion to date for charities and organisations. Last month, neighbours in Wakefield scooped their share of £90,000 after winning a bigger prize.

