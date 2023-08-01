Lucky players living in Derry Lane, Menston, have been named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery today (Tuesday August 1). The LS29 6NQ postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts. The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.